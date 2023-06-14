© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 14, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT
First hour: Previewing FLXcursion 2023

Second hour: How to address the so-called "Kia Boys" crime trend

The Finger Lakes wine industry is dealing with the most devastating spring freeze that the industry has ever seen. But wineries are trying to turn their attention to something positive: the return of FLXcursion. The international event brings winemakers from around the world to the region this weekend. We talk about all of it with our guests:

  • Oscar Bynke, co-chair of FLXcursion, and co-owner of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard
  • Kelby Russell, co-chair of FLXcursion, and winemaker and co-owner of Apollo’s Praise Wine and Vineyard

Then in our second hour, we discuss the so-called “Kia Boys” crime trend that has come to Rochester. Generally initiated by teenagers, it refers to people stealing Kias or Hyundais and crashing them into storefronts, mailboxes, and other property. Other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists have been targeted. The trend gained steam through a TikTok challenge and has been an issue in cities across the nation. We discuss what is behind it and what might work to change it. Our guest:

  • Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization
  • John Love, president of Bob Johnson Auto Group
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
