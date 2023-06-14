Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

First hour: Previewing FLXcursion 2023

Second hour: How to address the so-called "Kia Boys" crime trend

The Finger Lakes wine industry is dealing with the most devastating spring freeze that the industry has ever seen. But wineries are trying to turn their attention to something positive: the return of FLXcursion. The international event brings winemakers from around the world to the region this weekend. We talk about all of it with our guests:



Oscar Bynke, co-chair of FLXcursion, and co-owner of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard

Kelby Russell, co-chair of FLXcursion, and winemaker and co-owner of Apollo’s Praise Wine and Vineyard

Then in our second hour, we discuss the so-called “Kia Boys” crime trend that has come to Rochester. Generally initiated by teenagers, it refers to people stealing Kias or Hyundais and crashing them into storefronts, mailboxes, and other property. Other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists have been targeted. The trend gained steam through a TikTok challenge and has been an issue in cities across the nation. We discuss what is behind it and what might work to change it. Our guest: