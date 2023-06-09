Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 9, 2023

First hour: Debating work requirements for cash welfare and the SNAP program

Second hour: Candidates running in Monroe County's primary election

In the showdown over the nation’s debt limit, Congress reached an agreement to increase work requirements for cash welfare and the SNAP program. Republicans had pushed for the requirements, arguing that Americans receiving assistance should be expected to work. Research has indicated that work requirements tend to reduce the population receiving assistance, while having little effect on the employment rate. Our guests debate it:



Pete Nabozny, director of policy at The Children’s Agenda

Jose Peo, member of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, we talk with two candidates in this month’s primary election. Bridget Monroe is running for Rochester City Council’s Northwest District. We talk with her in our first half hour about her platform and priorities for office. Then in our second half hour, we sit down with Dandrea Ruhlmann, who is on the ballot for Monroe County Family Court Judge. Our guests:

Bridget Monroe

Dandrea Ruhlmann

*Bridget Monroe’s opponent, Frank Keophetlasy, declined invitations to appear on the program.