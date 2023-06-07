Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
First hour: Primary candidates for Rochester City Court Judge
Second hour: The latest in local efforts to support Ukraine
We continue our conversations with candidates running in this month’s primary. This hour, we sit down with candidates for Rochester City Court Judge. They discuss their experience, platforms, and priorities, and they answer your questions. Our guests:
- Jack Elliott
- Constance Patterson
- Campbell Roth
Then in our second hour, we talk with local Ukrainians about the latest with Russia’s war on their home country, about the support they’d like to see from the international community, and about a local fashion show aimed at supporting Ukraine. Our guests:
- Mikhail Gershteyn, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
- Tatyana Tymkiv, local president and national executive board member of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, and organizer of the upcoming fashion show
- Larissa Archer, daughter of jewelry designer Masha Archer