Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

First hour: Primary candidates for Rochester City Court Judge

Second hour: The latest in local efforts to support Ukraine

We continue our conversations with candidates running in this month’s primary. This hour, we sit down with candidates for Rochester City Court Judge. They discuss their experience, platforms, and priorities, and they answer your questions. Our guests:



Jack Elliott

Constance Patterson

Campbell Roth

Then in our second hour, we talk with local Ukrainians about the latest with Russia’s war on their home country, about the support they’d like to see from the international community, and about a local fashion show aimed at supporting Ukraine. Our guests: