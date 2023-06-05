© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, June 5, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 5, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
"Vote Here" sign

First hour: Primary candidates for Rochester City Council's East District

Second hour: What's next for early intervention services in Monroe County after the push to increase state funding failed?

Primary voters in Monroe County head to the polls on Tuesday, June 27th. One of the races they’ll see on the ballot is for Rochester City Council’s East District. This hour, we’re joined by the two candidates in that race: Mary Lupien and Paul Conrow. We sit down with them to discuss their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:

  • Paul Conrow
  • Mary Lupien

Then in our second hour, despite widespread bipartisan agreement, New York State failed to pass any increase for childhood early intervention providers. Assemblymember Harry Bronson called it "dumbfounding" and his single biggest disappointment in the new budget. Assemblymember Jen Lunsford agreed. Assemblymember Josh Jensen said the need was obvious, and children will suffer as a result. So why did it fail? What will providers do next, with so many workers frustrated with low pay and heavy workloads? And most importantly, where do children go if there aren't services they need? Our guests discuss it:

  • Brigit Hurley, chief program officer for The Children's Agenda
  • Amanda Wilbert, OTR/L, regional director and occupational therapist with Step By Step Pediatric Therapy Services
  • Kristi Reisch, MA, CCC-SLP, speech language pathologist
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
