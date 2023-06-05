Coming up on Connections: Monday, June 5, 2023

First hour: Primary candidates for Rochester City Council's East District

Second hour: What's next for early intervention services in Monroe County after the push to increase state funding failed?

Primary voters in Monroe County head to the polls on Tuesday, June 27th. One of the races they’ll see on the ballot is for Rochester City Council’s East District. This hour, we’re joined by the two candidates in that race: Mary Lupien and Paul Conrow. We sit down with them to discuss their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:



Paul Conrow

Mary Lupien

Then in our second hour, despite widespread bipartisan agreement, New York State failed to pass any increase for childhood early intervention providers. Assemblymember Harry Bronson called it "dumbfounding" and his single biggest disappointment in the new budget. Assemblymember Jen Lunsford agreed. Assemblymember Josh Jensen said the need was obvious, and children will suffer as a result. So why did it fail? What will providers do next, with so many workers frustrated with low pay and heavy workloads? And most importantly, where do children go if there aren't services they need? Our guests discuss it: