Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 2, 2023

First Hour: Previewing the 11th Annual Rochester Real Beer Expo

Second Hour: The landscape of jazz in the 1920s

The 11th annual Rochester Real Beer Expo will take place Saturday, June 10 at Innovative Field. The expo is Rochester's premier celebration of craft beer, featuring 65 breweries from near and far, each encouraged to bring their wildest and most avant garde offerings. This year marks a new era for the expo, with a change of venue from its former home on Gregory Street to Innovative Field, and a passing of the torch as curator from Joe McBane, former owner of Tap & Mallet, to Will Cleveland. To talk about the expo, guest host Gino Fanelli will be joined by:



Will Cleveland, author of the Cleveland Prost beer blog and curator of the Rochester Real Beer Expo

Zach Allard, Head Brewer at Iron Tug Brewing Company

Tyler March, co-owner of Brooklyn's Wild East Brewing Company

Then in our second hour, trumpeter Wynton Marsalis has called jazz "the perfect metaphor for democracy." While that may be true musically speaking, how democratic was the landscape in the 1920s, when America-at-large began to fall in love with genre? CITY Arts Writer Daniel Kushner talks with local jazz musicians and media personalities about what the jazz scene looked like at Black musicians in that era, early jazz as a catalyst for integration, and what that means for the genre and American culture today. Our guests: