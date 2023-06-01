Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 1, 2023
First hour: Should wine be sold in grocery stores in New York?
Second hour: 2023 summer movie preview
There’s a renewed push in New York State to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores. A new report issued by a state commission recommends changes to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law. Critics of the law say it’s outdated and that it includes traces of Prohibition-era measures. But wine shops and smaller businesses says the sale of wine in grocery stores could put them out of business. We explore the issue from different perspectives. Our guests:
- Clay Andrews, local wine store manager
- Cameron Mills, sales rep for Pinnacle Wine & Liquor
- Bob Madill, co-founder and winegrower for Sheldrake Point for 15 years, team member of Kindred Fare restaurant, head judge at the FLX Wine and Spirits Competition, and board member for the New York Wine and Grape Foundation
- Paul Zuber, executive vice president of the Business Council of New York State, Inc.
Then in our second hour, we have some fun talking about films. From “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” to “Asteroid City” to “Barbie,” our guests help us preview the summer movie season. In studio:
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
- Amy Adrion, award-winning film director and writer whose work has screened at the Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca Film Festivals and on national television; and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT
- Jackie McGriff, photographer, filmmaker, and movie fan
- Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival