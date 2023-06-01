© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 1, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 1, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Red wine bottle laying on a shelf in a closeup photo - labels are not visible
New Africa
/
stock.adobe.com
Bottles of wine arranged on a shelf.

First hour: Should wine be sold in grocery stores in New York?

Second hour: 2023 summer movie preview

There’s a renewed push in New York State to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores. A new report issued by a state commission recommends changes to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law. Critics of the law say it’s outdated and that it includes traces of Prohibition-era measures. But wine shops and smaller businesses says the sale of wine in grocery stores could put them out of business. We explore the issue from different perspectives. Our guests:

  • Clay Andrews, local wine store manager
  • Cameron Mills, sales rep for Pinnacle Wine & Liquor
  • Bob Madill, co-founder and winegrower for Sheldrake Point for 15 years, team member of Kindred Fare restaurant, head judge at the FLX Wine and Spirits Competition, and board member for the New York Wine and Grape Foundation
  • Paul Zuber, executive vice president of the Business Council of New York State, Inc.

Then in our second hour, we have some fun talking about films. From “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” to “Asteroid City” to “Barbie,” our guests help us preview the summer movie season. In studio:

  • Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
  • Amy Adrion, award-winning film director and writer whose work has screened at the Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca Film Festivals and on national television; and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT
  • Jackie McGriff, photographer, filmmaker, and movie fan
  • Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack