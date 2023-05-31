Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

First hour: Discussing how to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Rizwan Virk, author of “The Simulation Hypothesis"

New York State passed an ambitious climate action bill four years ago, but implementation is another thing. What is the latest with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act? And what does it mean for famers and rural areas? Our guests discuss it:



Sue Hughes-Smith, Monroe County Legislator in District 14, and adjunct professor in environmental policy at local colleges

Suzanne Hunt, vice president of policy for Generate Upcycle, and co-owner of Hunt Country Vineyards

Graham Savio, agriculture and horticulture issue leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Tompkins County

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast. Are we living in a simulation? For Rizwan Virk, that's not just a silly or academic question. Virk believes the answer is yes, and he's tried to assemble all the evidence for it. Virk's book makes the case that we are in some kind of simulated world, created by an advanced civilization -- possibly future humans on Earth, who are running a series of experiments. But why? How might a complex human simulation be useful? And how close are we to running similar simulations ourselves? It's a mind-bending conversation with our guest: