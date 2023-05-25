Hochstein at High Falls Summer 2023

Join WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami and WRUR's Ryan Yarmel, aka Yarms, at Granite Mills Park in High Falls for Hochstein at High Falls, a free lunchtime concert series, hosted by WXXI and WRUR, The Hochstein School, and the High Falls Business Association.

The concerts begin at 12:10 pm in the outer parking lot at 4 Commercial Street, corner of Browns Race. Please note that this is a new location for this summer, due to pending construction on the Pont du Rennes.

Concerts take place rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, the rain location will be announced by 10:30 am on Hochstein’s website at and via Hochstein’s social media. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating and lunch. Each performance will run approximately 40 minutes.

Also note: This is a live concert series, and will not be broadcast on the radio.

June 8: Debbie Kendrick Project

Thursday, June 8; 12:10 pm; 4 Commercial Street (corner of Browns Race), Rochester, NY; free.

Vocalist Debbie Kendrick is Rochester’s Queen of the Blues, carrying on a tradition of many great blues and gospel artists that goes back to the legendary Son House. Her group has an acoustic vibe and its influences harkens back to the early days of blues, gospel, folk, and jazz music. The Debbie Kendrick Project includes drummer Pete Monacelli, a veteran of the local jazz scene; bassist Mike Patric, who also accompanies the legendary Joe Beard; guitarist Sean Pfeifer, whose acoustic fingerstyle guitar provides a solid rhythmic background for Debbie’s powerful vocal melodies; and vocalist Ann Culbreth. Kendrick inspires audiences across New York and Canada with her improvisational performances, laughing with the band and chatting with the crowd.

June 15: Big Blue House

Thursday, June 15; 12:10 pm; 4 Commercial Street (corner of Browns Race), Rochester, NY; free.

Big Blue House is a trio of seasoned musicians with experience in a variety of genres, merging styles and voices into a unique gumbo of folk, rock, blues, jazz and reggae. They offer a blend of voices, acoustic rhythm and lead guitar and stand-up bass. The band includes Brian Burley on vocals and acoustic guitar, Bob DeRosa on bass, and Harvey Possemato on lead guitar and backup vocals.

June 22: Ann Mitchell Project

Thursday, June 22; 12:10 pm; 4 Commercial Street (corner of Browns Race), Rochester, NY; free.

Ann Mitchell Trio entertains listeners with the songbook jazz classics of the 1930s-1950s with an unbeatable heart. Ann is known for her smooth, lively jazz vocal style and energetic performances. Rounding out the trio are pianist John Gabriele and Kyle Vock, bass. Ann Mitchell Trio has had an extensive list of appearances including Jazz 90.1 FM LIVE On Air Concerts, KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival, JazzBuffalo, and Fox Rochester’s Good Day Rochester

June 29: Bellwether Breaks

Thursday, June 29; 12:10 pm; 4 Commercial Street (corner of Browns Race), Rochester, NY; free.

Bellwether Breaks has a groove so irresistible it won't let you walk out the door. This new band draws its life blood from slinky soul and early rock ‘n’ roll, with a smattering of modern angular grit. With hints of Amy Winehouse, Otis Redding, Angel Olsen, and even Weezer, Bellwether Breaks puts a modern spin on retro nostalgia with their seriously catchy new sound. Elyse, Eugene, Chris, Wade, and Dave happily call Rochester their home, where they were forged in the fires of the vibrant local scene, the Eastman School of Music, and just plain honest living.

July 13: Watkins and the Rapiers

Thursday, July 13; 12:10 pm; 4 Commercial Street (corner of Browns Race), Rochester, NY; free.

Watkins & the Rapiers play an eclectic mix of acoustic music incorporating echoes of Cajun, country, jug band music, reggae, soul, and swing. The band’s repertoire includes more than 60 quirky original songs written by band members, as well as covers of songs by artists as diverse as The Band, Travelling Wilburys, Steve Earle, and Colorblind James, among others. The band has been rocking out in the Greater Rochester area since January 1996, when the band was formed on a lark to fill an empty performance slot at the Rose & Crown Pub. The band includes Scott Regan, Kerry Regan, Tom Whitmore, Marty York, Steve Piper, and Rick McRae.

July 20: Mambo Kings

Thursday, July 20; 12:10 pm; 4 Commercial Street (corner of Browns Race), Rochester, NY; free.

Together since 1995, Mambo Kings are enjoying great success as Upstate New York’s foremost Latin jazz ensemble, and have earned a national reputation for their explosive blend of Afro-Cuban rhythms and jazz improvisation. They have appeared in Pops concerts with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, at the Rochester International Jazz Festival, and with orchestras in Baltimore, Vancouver, Detroit, Dallas, Naples (FL), Portland (OR), Alabama, Chicago, Austin, Virginia, and Buffalo. The band consists of Mambo Kings’ musical director and pianist Richard DeLaney, percussionist Freddy Colón, saxophonist John Viavattine, bassist Hector Diaz, and percussionist Tony Padilla.

July 27: Hanna PK

Thursday, July 27; 12:10 pm; 4 Commercial Street (corner of Browns Race), Rochester, NY; free.

Hanna PK is a blues pianist and singer born and raised in South Korea and based in Rochester. She has been building a strong local following with her wide-ranging repertoire, the power of her voice and piano playing, and the way she can rock the house! She has a dynamic songwriting style that ranges from a funky tune with socially conscious lyrics to a mournful slow blues, from a pop-edged ballad to an uplifting swinging number, and from barrelhouse boogie to jazz.

August 3: Zahyia

Thursday, August 3; 12:10 pm; 4 Commercial Street (corner of Browns Race), Rochester, NY; free.

A songwriter, lyricist, producer, and creative visionary, Zahyia has dedicated her life to existing in spaces that elevate and change the limited narratives, images, and awareness of what it means to exist as a Black American Woman. With her eclectic background of jazz, hip-hop, R&B, lo-fi hip-hop, music theater, funk, and soul, Zahyia finds ways to push traditional boundaries in the world of music and alternative R&B. She will be joined by her six-piece band with Devonte Oliver on drums, Luis Carrion on bass, Melvin Solder Jr. on keyboards, Greg Meisenzahl on guitar, Orlando Vega on percussion, and Quinn Lawrence on saxophone.

August 10: The White Hots

Thursday, August 10; 12:10 pm; 4 Commercial Street (corner of Browns Race), Rochester, NY; free.

Named for one of Rochester’s gastronomic specialties, The White Hots are a blues, swing, and jazz group who perform everything from mellow instrumental music to swing dances with a full band. Musicians and music critics rave about them, dancers swing to them, and people who just like interesting music love their live shows and CDs. The band includes Tina Albright, vocals; Ted Mosher, bass; Aleksandar Disljenkovic, guitar; and Bill Blind, percussion.

August 17: John Dady & Benny Bleu

Thursday, August 17; 12:10 pm; 4 Commercial Street (corner of Browns Race), Rochester, NY; free.

John Dady – one half of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductees The Dady Brothers – brings his unique blend of Irish and American folk music back to Hochstein at High Falls. Joining him for this concert will be Benny Bleu, an award-winning banjo player, songwriter, and singer who is also a member of The Brothers Blue. John and Benny have been friends and musical kin for years. Both are songwriters and multi-instrumentalists, so you can expect lots of spontaneous moments of musical magic