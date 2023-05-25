Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 25, 2023

First hour: What can local residents do to help reduce violence in the community?

Second hour: How cancer affects sexual health

The City of Rochester remains in a state of emergency when it comes to violence in the community. As of May 15, there have been 64 shooting victims in 2023. Last month, Mayor Malik Evans extended the state of emergency order through June 14. The order grants him “broad powers to protect life and property and to bring the emergency under control.” What can local residents do to help reduce violence in the community? An upcoming event hosted by the Lewis Street Committee is aimed at encouraging neighbors to commit to better solutions than violence. We preview the event and discuss participants’ ideas for solutions with our guests:



Suzanne Mayer, co-founder and president of Hinge Neighbors

Nancy H. Maciuska, chair of the Lewis Street Committee

Miquel Powell, executive director of the Reentry and Community Development Center

Luis Aponte, community liaison and paramedic for American Medical Response

Then in our second hour, new research shows two-thirds of women with cancer experience sexual dysfunction. Research also finds that many doctors are not providing guidance or assistance for women who want to navigate these issues. Our guests help us understand how cancer affects sexual health, and what patients and partners should know about how to address challenges they face. In studio: