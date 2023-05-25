© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 25, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 25, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT
City of Rochester
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News

First hour: What can local residents do to help reduce violence in the community?

Second hour: How cancer affects sexual health

The City of Rochester remains in a state of emergency when it comes to violence in the community. As of May 15, there have been 64 shooting victims in 2023. Last month, Mayor Malik Evans extended the state of emergency order through June 14. The order grants him “broad powers to protect life and property and to bring the emergency under control.” What can local residents do to help reduce violence in the community? An upcoming event hosted by the Lewis Street Committee is aimed at encouraging neighbors to commit to better solutions than violence. We preview the event and discuss participants’ ideas for solutions with our guests:

  • Suzanne Mayer, co-founder and president of Hinge Neighbors
  • Nancy H. Maciuska, chair of the Lewis Street Committee
  • Miquel Powell, executive director of the Reentry and Community Development Center
  • Luis Aponte, community liaison and paramedic for American Medical Response

Then in our second hour, new research shows two-thirds of women with cancer experience sexual dysfunction. Research also finds that many doctors are not providing guidance or assistance for women who want to navigate these issues. Our guests help us understand how cancer affects sexual health, and what patients and partners should know about how to address challenges they face. In studio:

  • Pebble Kranz, M.D., FECSM, IF, medical director for the Rochester Center For Sexual Wellness, clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at University of Rochester
  • Sajeena Geevarghese, M,D., executive medical director of gynecologic oncology at Rochester Regional Health
  • Jocelyn Bushart, ANP-BC, NBC-HWC, nurse practitioner at the Wilmot Cancer Institute’s Judy DiMarzo Cancer Survivorship Program
  • Tanja Anselm-Cooke, patient
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
