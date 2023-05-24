Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

First hour: What are the latest efforts to address the overdose crisis at national and state levels?

Second hour: Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake on their new television shows and national conversations about drag story hours

What are the latest efforts to address the overdose crisis at both national and state levels? What should governments, nonprofit entities, and communities be considering? We talk with Robert Kent, former general counsel for the Biden administration’s White House of National Drug Control Policy. Prior to serving in Washington, Kent served as general counsel for the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS). He helps us understand the latest in programming to curb the crisis, as well as his plans for accounting for prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction. We also talk with Avi Israel, founder of “Save the Michaels of the World,” about what he’s hearing from people in Western New York who are struggling with addiction. Our guests:



Robert Kent, president of Kent Strategic Advisors, LLC, and former general counsel for the White House of National Drug Control Policy

Avi Israel, founder of Save the Michaels of the World

Then in our second hour, we sit down with Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake – two local drag queens with national prominence who star in a new Hulu show that premieres next week. We talk with them about their new show, about their current run on “Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars 8,” and about the latest in national conversations about drag queen story hours. Our guests: