Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

First hour: Journalist Emily Hanford on why so many American children struggle to read

Second hour: Author Tony Hiss on his book, “Rescuing the Planet: Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth”

Why do millions of American children struggle to read? The answer, it turns out, is not only about poverty or class or resources. It's about a choice that many American schools have made. Journalist Emily Hanford went deep on the subject in her recent podcast series, "Sold a Story." The series has made massive waves; last month the New York Times referred to it in a story about the backlash against ineffective teaching methods. So what comes next? Some state legislatures want to ban some of the ineffective techniques. Our guest takes us through the controversy:



Emily Hanford, senior correspondent for American Public Media

Then in our second hour, what would it take to conserve 30 percent of the planet’s land and water by 2030? What about 50 percent of the planet’s land and water by 2050? Experts say the latter could save millions of species from extinction. Author and longtime New Yorker journalist Tony Hiss outlines the impact these conservations goals could have in his book, “Rescuing the Planet: Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth.” He’ll be a guest of the Western New York Land Conservancy at Canisius College next week. This hour, we talk with him and representatives from the Conservancy about the value of biodiversity and what citizens of the world need to know. Our guests: