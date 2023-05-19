Coming up on Connections: Friday, May 19, 2023

First hour: Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on the state budget

Second hour: Aging Together: Thomas Connors, Jr. and Nicholas Verzella on their 92-year friendship

We continue our series of conversations with local state leaders about New York’s 2023-2024 budget. This hour, we’re joined by Assemblymember Jen Lunsford. She’ll address a number of issues, including childcare, housing, climate action, and bail reform. Our guest:



Assmeblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135

Then in our second hour, Thomas Connors, Jr. and Nicholas Verzella have been friends for 92 years. The two men met in Kindergarten and attended East Rochester schools together, played sports together, and worked together as teachers for about three decades. They’ve also shared hardships: fighting in World War II, and later in life, losing their wives. Verzella calls Connors the brother he never had. This hour, we sit down with both men to hear their wisdom and their story of a nearly century-long friendship. It’s part of Aging Together in New York, a statewide, multi-platform public media initiative addressing social isolation among older adults.

Our guests:

