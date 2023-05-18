Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 18, 2023

First hour: Discussing the results of Tuesday's school board and district budget votes in Monroe County

Second hour: Sports journalists Alan Shipnuck and Scott Pitoniak on the PGA

Tuesday’s school board and district budget votes generated buzz across Monroe County, and this hour, we discuss the results. From school board races that centered on First Amendment issues and so-called “parental rights” rhetoric, to budget votes on new capital projects, we explore the impact the results will have on local residents and students. Our guests:



Noelle E.C. Evans, education reporter/producer for WXXI News

Todd Butler, board member-elect for the Greece Central School Board

Then in our second hour, two highly decorated sports journalists join us to talk about issues related to the PGA championship in Rochester this week. Alan Shipnuck is considered to be perhaps the finest golf journalist; his most recent book is “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar,” about Phil Mickelson. He joins us from Oak Hill to talk about the championship and how to make the sport of golf more accessible to the general public. We’re also joined by award-winning journalist and author Scott Pitoniak, who is covering his 50th major. He discusses the stories he’s following during this international event. Our guest:

