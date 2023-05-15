Coming up on Connections: Monday, May 15, 2023

First hour: Aging Together: Supporting older adults as they experience different factors of aging

Second hour: Aging Together: Discussing one approach to aging in place

In our first hour, a special broadcast previously recorded at St. Johns in Rochester. During this conversation in front of a live audience, a panel of experts explore issues important to older adults and those who care for them. The discussion includes points about social isolation, maintaining friendships, caregiving, and how to reconcile the different factors of aging. It’s all part of Aging Together in New York, a statewide, multi-platform public media initiative addressing social isolation among older adults. Our guests:



Yeates Conwell, M.D., professor of psychiatry, geriatric psychiatrist and leader of the “Vital Aging” initiative of the University of Rochester’s Aging Institute

Nate Sweeney, vice president of skilled services at St. John's

Mary Terry, Rochester resident

Then in our second hour, we continue our conversation about aging by exploring one option for caregiving: aging in place. Brothers Mark and Tom McDermott founded Touching Hearts at Home in 2007 -- three years after their mother was diagnosed with cancer. They say during her illness, they came to understand the importance of having qualified compassionate caregivers in her home. This hour, we talk with the team behind Touching Hearts and a second organization, Together in Caring, about their approach to helping older adults age in place. We also hear from two residents who benefit from their services. Caregiving is not one-size-fits-all, so this conversation represents the first of several about different caregiving options. It’s all part of Aging Together in New York, a statewide, multi-platform public media initiative addressing social isolation among older adults. Our guests:

