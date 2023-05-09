© 2023 WXXI News
New York veterans get help with home loans, employment and businesses

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published May 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT
A package of new laws in New York will help veterans with employment, business ownership and home-buying.

One bill creates a task force to explore veteran employment opportunities. The second will protect veterans who are eligible for VA home loans from scammers. The third will make it easier for disabled veterans who own businesses to access capital.

“This is very important bipartisan legislation that really now seeks to make impact on one of the biggest challenges that our veteran population faces not just here locally in Suffolk County but throughout the state," said Assemblyman Steve Stern (D-Dix Hills), who worked to pass the bills.

Stern, a member of the Veterans' Affairs Committee, said the trio of laws will boost veterans economically and protect them financially.

"Imagine a situation where a veteran who has served all of us comes home and is seeking home ownership, only to become the victim of a scam when utilizing his or her much earned benefit," Stern said at a news conference in Hauppauge announcing the laws. "That should be unacceptable to all of us.”

The law provides education and counseling for veteran home-buyers to protect them against fraud when they apply for a VA home loan.

Suffolk County is home to one of the largest veteran populations in New York.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
