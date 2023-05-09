Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

First hour: Discussing the impact of childcare deserts in the Rochester region

Second hour: Rizwan Virk, author of “The Simulation Hypothesis”

Childcare deserts are problems in many parts of the country. A recent dispute between a school district and a childcare provider has highlighted the issue in our area. We discuss the challenge of finding affordable childcare and related services, whether in schools or in private care or other settings. Our guests:



Pete Nabozny, policy director for the Children’s Agenda

Aaron Johnson, Ed.D., superintendent of West Irondequoit Central School District

Anthony D’Agostino, founder and owner of Inspire Learning and Childcare

Then in our second hour, are we living in a simulation? For Rizwan Virk, that's not just a silly or academic question. Virk believes the answer is yes, and he's tried to assemble all the evidence for it. Virk's book makes the case that we are in some kind of simulated world, created by an advanced civilization -- possibly future humans on Earth, who are running a series of experiments. But why? How might a complex human simulation be useful? And how close are we to running similar simulations ourselves? It's a mind-bending conversation with our guest: