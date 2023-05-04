© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 4, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 4, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
Candidate profile picture
Photo provided

First hour: How to support members of the Asian American/Pacific Islander community

Second hour: Discussing the renaissance of author Judy Blume

Human rights organizations say that bigotry and hate crimes against the Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) community are on the rise. State Senator Jeremy Cooney has convened an Update New York summit on issues related to the AAPI community. The summit will focus on breaking down barriers, mental health, and economic opportunity. We preview it with our guests:

  • Jeremy Cooney, New York State Senator in the 56th District
  • Mimi Lee, president of the Asian/Pacific Islander/American Association Rochester
  • Naveen Havannavar, chairperson of the India Community Center of Rochester
  • Joo Han, deputy director of the Asian American Federation

Then in our second hour, author Judy Blume is experiencing a bit of a renaissance. The new film, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” has received rave reviews from audiences and critics. Blume herself has said she thinks the movie is better than her book. It comes at a time when book banning is gaining momentum again in the U.S. It’s something that hits close to home for Blume and her fans; several of Blume’s books were on banned lists in the 1980s during the Reagan administration. So what is it about Margaret – and Blume’s body of work – that has stood the test of time for both young people and adults? This hour, we discuss Judy Blume’s work and its impact with our guests, who are all big Blume fans:

  • Laura Lintz, head of youth services at the Henrietta Public Library
  • Lorien Castelle, director of prevention at the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence
  • Olivia Wahl, host of the “Schoolutions” podcast, and CEO of Wahl Educational Consulting, Inc.
  • Collene Burns, voracious reader and passionate human
  • Leslie C. Youngblood, author of "Love Like Sky" and "Forever This Summer"
