It's been awhile since conductor Lan Shui and violinist Stefan Jackiw have graced the stage of Kodak Hall, but they're back in town to reunite with your Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. And what a program: Barber's first orchestral work, soulful Scottish melodies from Bruch, and the rustic rhythms of Dvorak. Lan and Jackiw came to our studios to talk with Julia Figueras about the music, violins, and soccer injuries.