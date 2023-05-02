Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

First hour: Discussing 25 years of Rochester Teen Court

Second hour: Can downtown Rochester support a circulator bus system?

25 years ago, former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson launched a program aimed at addressing youth violence and involvement in the criminal justice system. Rochester Teen Court is a diversion program for youth offenders. Teens who participate in the court are held accountable for their actions, but avoid a criminal record. Their cases are presented by youth attorneys in front of youth jurors, and are adjudicated by a professional judge. This hour, we’re joined by representatives of Rochester Teen Court to discuss the program’s work and impact over the last 25 years. Our guests:



Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth

Tyshauna Clark, program manager of Rochester Teen Court and Juvenile Justice programs

Makayla Green, youth attorney who has participated in Teen Court in a variety of roles

Judge Frank Geraci, federal court judge who shepherded Teen Court over the past 25 years

Brian Jacek, lawyer and deputy director at JustCause NY, member of the Center for Youth’s Associate Board, former clerk In Judge Geraci's courtroom, and advocate for the Young Lawyers Section of the Monroe County Bar

Then in our second hour, can downtown Rochester support a circulator bus system? Local urbanists Roger Brown and Howard Decker have written a new proposal for such a project. The City of Rochester conducted a Center City Circulator Study in 2011. Brown and Decker argue that much has improved in Rochester’s public realm over the years, and now is the time to explore a system of small, colorful, and frequently running busses that link destinations across the city. They join us this hour to discuss their ideas and the feasibility of a circulator bus system in the City of Rochester. Our guests: