Coming up on Connections: Monday, May 1, 2023

First hour: Discussing the current state of the economy

Second hour: How do we define success in American culture?

Inflation has slowed; jobs are sluggish. Prices are higher; will they come back down or will we eventually get accustomed to where they are now? Meanwhile, the Fed is facing more big decisions and is admitting its responsibility for the Silicon Valley Bank failure. How should we sort out the state of the economy? Our guest weighs in:



Eric Morris, Ph.D., staff economist for Alesco Advisors

Then in our second hour, do we live in an all-or-nothing culture when it comes to defining success? That question lies at the heart of a recent debate about failure. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo offered his thoughts on how to define success after his team was eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Antetokounmpo offered a scathing critique of American success culture. His comments went viral, with both admirers and critics weighing in. Our guests discuss it: