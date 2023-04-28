Coming up on Connections: Friday, April 28, 2023

First hour: What is the future of cable news?

Second hour: How climate change is affecting trees and how trees can affect climate change

The surprise departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News marks a significant moment for cable news. Millions of Americans still turn to cable news as their primary source of information, but the average cable news viewer is older than the general population. Meanwhile, journalism students have to consider where their careers might take them. A generation ago, cable news was a viable option, but what is the future for the medium? Our guest discusses it:



Tom Proietti, resident media scholar at St. John Fisher University

Then in our second hour, in some parts of the country, the types of trees that residents are used to seeing could become things of the past. As projected by the U.S. Forest Service, global warming is shifting the growing ranges of trees northward. “Plant hardiness zones” have been a useful tool to help people determine which types of trees to plant and where. As individuals and groups think about how their actions and work can contribute to climate change, what do they need to know about the role of trees in that process and how to best protect and support trees? Our guests discuss their work and its expected impact. Our guests: