Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, April 28, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT
Fox News is an American-based conservative media outlet that - until recently - employed Tucker Carlson.

First hour: What is the future of cable news?

Second hour: How climate change is affecting trees and how trees can affect climate change

The surprise departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News marks a significant moment for cable news. Millions of Americans still turn to cable news as their primary source of information, but the average cable news viewer is older than the general population. Meanwhile, journalism students have to consider where their careers might take them. A generation ago, cable news was a viable option, but what is the future for the medium? Our guest discusses it:

  • Tom Proietti, resident media scholar at St. John Fisher University

Then in our second hour, in some parts of the country, the types of trees that residents are used to seeing could become things of the past. As projected by the U.S. Forest Service, global warming is shifting the growing ranges of trees northward. “Plant hardiness zones” have been a useful tool to help people determine which types of trees to plant and where. As individuals and groups think about how their actions and work can contribute to climate change, what do they need to know about the role of trees in that process and how to best protect and support trees? Our guests discuss their work and its expected impact. Our guests:

  • John Kastner, member of the executive board for the Rochester Regional Sierra Club
  • Daryl Odhner, board member for the Rochester Regional Sierra Club, and tree enthusiast
  • Erik Carlson, research project assistant for the American Chestnut Research and Restoration Project in the Department of Environmental Biology at SUNY-ESF
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
