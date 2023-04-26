© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
rase-banner4.jpg

First hour: Discussing updates from the RASE Commission

Second hour: 25 years of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester

It has been one year since the Urban League of Rochester began overseeing recommendations made by the RASE Commission. The Commission on Racial and Structural Equity was appointed in 2020 with the goal of identifying areas of structural inequity and then making recommendations for how to change them. The commission gave a progress report earlier this week. What has been accomplished? And what are the challenges faced by the commission? We address those questions with our guests:

  • Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D., president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester
  • Candice Lucas, Ed.D., senior vice president for equity and advocacy for the RASE Commission
  • Sandra Katz, facilitator of the Human Services Community Advancing Recommendation Team

Then in our second hour, in 1997, nine women gathered around a kitchen table to discuss life altering news. All of them had been diagnosed with breast cancer. That meeting served as the foundation for what would later become the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. Officially incorporated in 1998, the Coalition is now celebrating 25 years of supporting people who have been diagnosed with breast and gynecological cancers. This hour, we’re joined by leaders of the organization to discuss what has changed when it comes to serving patients, how the survivor population has changed, and how funding for breast cancer has become commercialized (think “pink ribbon” initiatives). We also talk about the future of the organization and about cancer support. Our guests:

  • Holly Anderson, executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition on Rochester 
  • Christina Thompson, associate executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition on Rochester 
  • Colleen Molina, member of the Emerging Leaders Program at the Breast Cancer Coalition on Rochester 
  • Jahaira Capellan, member of the Emerging Leaders Program at the Breast Cancer Coalition on Rochester 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack