Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

First hour: Discussing updates from the RASE Commission

Second hour: 25 years of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester

It has been one year since the Urban League of Rochester began overseeing recommendations made by the RASE Commission. The Commission on Racial and Structural Equity was appointed in 2020 with the goal of identifying areas of structural inequity and then making recommendations for how to change them. The commission gave a progress report earlier this week. What has been accomplished? And what are the challenges faced by the commission? We address those questions with our guests:



Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D., president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester

Candice Lucas, Ed.D., senior vice president for equity and advocacy for the RASE Commission

Sandra Katz, facilitator of the Human Services Community Advancing Recommendation Team

Then in our second hour, in 1997, nine women gathered around a kitchen table to discuss life altering news. All of them had been diagnosed with breast cancer. That meeting served as the foundation for what would later become the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester. Officially incorporated in 1998, the Coalition is now celebrating 25 years of supporting people who have been diagnosed with breast and gynecological cancers. This hour, we’re joined by leaders of the organization to discuss what has changed when it comes to serving patients, how the survivor population has changed, and how funding for breast cancer has become commercialized (think “pink ribbon” initiatives). We also talk about the future of the organization and about cancer support. Our guests: