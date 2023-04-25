Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

First hour: What you need to know about a common chemical linked to a 500 percent increased risk of Parkinson's disease

Second hour: Previewing 2023's Imagine RIT

Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing brain condition in the world. A new paper co-authored by Dr. Ray Dorsey at the University of Rochester Medical Center shows that a common chemical may be fueling the rise of the disease. Trichloroethylene (TCE) is used to dry clean clothes, to decaffeinate coffee, and to degrease metal. It was one of the main contaminant at the Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune and has been found in up to one-third of the groundwater in the U.S. According to the research, TCE is linked with a 500 percent increased risk of Parkinson’s disease. We talk with Dr. Dorsey about his work, about the changes he would like to see when it comes to TCE use and exposure, and we hear from a local woman with Parkinson’s disease about the advocacy work she’s doing in the region. Our guests:



Ray Dorsey, M.D., David M. Levy Professor of Neurology and director of the Center for Health and Technology at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and author of "Ending Parkinson's Disease"

Yvonne Hylton, board member with the Rochester Parkinson Network

Then in our second hour, a human hamster wheel, a VR headset that helps astronauts maintain their balance, animatronics. These are just three projects featured in more than 350 exhibits at this year’s Imagine RIT event. The festival will be held on Saturday and will include about 2,000 participants. This hour, we talk to three RIT engineering students about their work, about how technology and AI are changing their fields, and how they are setting themselves up to become leaders in their industries. Our guests: