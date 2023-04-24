© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 24, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
First hour: How can we make streets safer for pedestrians and bicyclists?

Second hour: 2023 winners of the Seneca Park Zoo Society's Environmental Innovation Awards

It's getting worse for pedestrians and bicyclists in this country. The statistics tell the story: pedestrian deaths are up 18% since 2019; bicyclist fatalities are at the highest level since 1975. Reconnect Rochester says that the news media can do more to accurately report on what's going on, starting with a description of such events as a form of violence. We talk about what has changed, and what might improve safety for everyone. Our guests:

  • Bill Collins, chair of Reconnect Rochester's Advocacy Committee
  • Evan Lowenstein, community mobility advocate
  • Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County legislator

Then in our second hour, who are the leaders in sustainability and environmental stewardship in our region? Each year, the Seneca Park Zoo Society honors the people and projects that are making an impact toward a greener future in the Greater Rochester area. We sit down with winners of the 2023 Environmental Innovation Awards:

  • Pamela Reed Sanchez, president and CEO of the Seneca Park Zoo Society
  • Bridget Mousaw, 12th grader at Brighton High School, co-president of the Brighton High School Climate Club, and a leading member of the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders
  • Jayden, co-president of the Brighton High School Climate Club
  • Kathy Lewis, leader if Blocks in Bloom, and master gardener volunteer with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
  • David Klein, senior field representative for the Nature Conservancy
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
