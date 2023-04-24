Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 24, 2023

First hour: How can we make streets safer for pedestrians and bicyclists?

Second hour: 2023 winners of the Seneca Park Zoo Society's Environmental Innovation Awards

It's getting worse for pedestrians and bicyclists in this country. The statistics tell the story: pedestrian deaths are up 18% since 2019; bicyclist fatalities are at the highest level since 1975. Reconnect Rochester says that the news media can do more to accurately report on what's going on, starting with a description of such events as a form of violence. We talk about what has changed, and what might improve safety for everyone. Our guests:



Bill Collins, chair of Reconnect Rochester's Advocacy Committee

Evan Lowenstein, community mobility advocate

Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County legislator

Then in our second hour, who are the leaders in sustainability and environmental stewardship in our region? Each year, the Seneca Park Zoo Society honors the people and projects that are making an impact toward a greener future in the Greater Rochester area. We sit down with winners of the 2023 Environmental Innovation Awards: