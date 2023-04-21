Coming up on Connections: Friday, April 21, 2023

First hour: Activist Wendsler Nosie on a proposed mining project on Indigenous land in Arizona

Second hour: What makes Rochester and the surrounding region remarkable?

“Would anyone destroy Mount Sinai to drill for oil?” It’s a question asked by activist Wendsler Nosie, a former chair of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. Nosie has been living in two caves in Oak Flat, the site of a proposed mining project in Arizona. Experts predict the project would produce about 40 billion pounds of copper over the next four decades; copper has a role in advancing green energy. But if the project moves forward, it would disturb land that is sacred to the Apache people. NPR reports that this dispute has put the Biden administration in a bind – trying to balance respect for Indigenous peoples with strides toward a cleaner energy future. Nosie in the Rochester area this week for a series of events, and he is our guest this hour. In studio:



Wendsler Nosie, Oak Flat activist, and former chair of the San Carlos Apache Tribe

Then in our second hour, if you were to make a list of “must do” activities or places to visit in the Rochester region, what would it include? Authors Robin L. Flanigan and Debi Bower have compiled their suggestions and explanations in each of their books. What makes Rochester and the surrounding region remarkable? This hour, we explore from art, music, and museums; to food and beverage; to nature; hidden gems; and more. Our guests: