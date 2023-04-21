Canada may provide abortion pill to U.S. women if banned

A federal minister says Canada will provide access to mifepristone to American women if the pill is banned in the U.S.

During an appearance on CTV News Thursday, Canada's Families Minister Karina Gould said that if the U.S. Supreme Court bans or restricts access to the abortion pill mifepristone, the Canadian government would work to provide access.

“We remain very committed to making sure that we can support American women if they need that access here. But we also have to make sure that we think about their safety to those states that are criminalizing them access health services outside of those state borders.”

Asked if Canada would have adequate supplies of the pill she said "we're not there yet," but the government is actively considering the possibility of a U.S. ban.

