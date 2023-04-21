© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canada may provide abortion pill to U.S. women if banned

WXXI News | By Pat Bradley
Published April 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT
Flags of the U.S. and Canada
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
Flags of the U.S. and Canada

A federal minister says Canada will provide access to mifepristone to American women if the pill is banned in the U.S.

During an appearance on CTV News Thursday, Canada's Families Minister Karina Gould said that if the U.S. Supreme Court bans or restricts access to the abortion pill mifepristone, the Canadian government would work to provide access.

“We remain very committed to making sure that we can support American women if they need that access here. But we also have to make sure that we think about their safety to those states that are criminalizing them access health services outside of those state borders.”

Asked if Canada would have adequate supplies of the pill she said "we're not there yet," but the government is actively considering the possibility of a U.S. ban.

Tags
New York state news
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley