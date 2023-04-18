Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

First Hour: The history of LGBTQ+ movement in Rochester

Second Hour: Shifting from an extractive to a regenerative economy for the region

The history of the LGBTQ+ movement in Rochester is a long one, as is evidenced by the very timely nomination of Todd Union into the national and state historic registrations. From the founding of the Rochester Gay Liberation Front in 1970, to the lesbians who spearheaded safe houses for gay men during the height of the AIDS crisis, this city has had a robust rainbow community for decades.

Guest host Jasmin Singer leads a deep-dive into Rochester’s queer history – also touching on current campaigns and issues impacting the community, and how we can learn from past mistakes – and successes – to move forward toward equity for all genders and sexual orientations. Our guests:



Gerry Szymanski, librarian at the Out Alliance’s Lilac Library

Andrew Moran, President of the board for Out Alliance

Then in our second hour, regenerative economies operate in harmony with nature to create sustainable systems that support life, renew the environment, and value natural resources – all while fostering economic growth.

This episode of Connections will take a deeper look into shifting from an extractive to a regenerative economy for the region and what that would mean for the local communities – particularly in regard to creating more income equality.

There will be exploration into how that shift will benefit the environment as a whole, with an additional focus on correcting course regarding climate change. Guest host Jasmin Singer will discuss the details of regenerative economies, as well as review local opportunities for shifting to a more circular structure. Our guests:

