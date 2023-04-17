Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 17, 2023

First hour: The latest in prostate cancer screening, research, and treatment

Second hour: Discussing the future of American malls

According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Other than skin cancer, it is the most common cancer in American men. What are the options for treatment? And what should we understand regarding screening, research, and outcomes? Guest host Eric Logan leads a discussion about the latest in prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment, and we hear from patients who share their stories. Our guests:



Michael Cummings, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Phillip Rappold, M.D., Ph.D., researcher and surgeon in the Department of Urology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Tim Louis Macaluso, prostate cancer patient, and former longtime reporter at CITY Newspaper

Then in our second hour, four new retailers and one restaurant are opening in Eastview Mall this spring. It’s a move that doesn’t reflect broader trends in recent years when it comes to malls. In the 1980s, there were more than 2500 indoor shopping malls in this country; now, there are fewer than 700. If the trend continues, experts predict there to be as few as 150 indoor malls in the next 10 years. This hour, guest host Eric Logan leads a discussion about the future of malls and the American shopping experience. Our guests: