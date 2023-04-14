Coming up on Connections: Friday, April 14, 2023

First Hour: Monroe County has new ethics laws, but are they enough?

Second Hour: Author and New Yorker staff writer Susan Orlean

Monroe County has new ethics laws, but are they enough? In 2021, after numerous women credibly accused a Monroe County lawmaker of using his power to sexually pursue and pressure them, there was no recourse for the legislature to deal with it. At least, that's what most lawmakers concluded. Now the law will include measures to deal with sexual harassment. There are also measures designed to require high-ranking county employees to receive approval for outside employment, and to recuse themselves from matters where they have conflicts. The law would prevent government leaders from coercing county employees to work on campaigns or other political activities. We talk to the lawmaker who has pushed for years for such changes. Our guest:

· Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator

Then in our second hour, author and New Yorker staff writer Susan Orlean has a profound ability to note things about people, places, and animals that others seem to miss. This ability has led to a career as a prolific writer. Orlean is the author of a number of books, including “On Animals,” “The Library Book,” and “The Orchid Thief,” and has been a staff writer for the New Yorker since 1992. She’ll be in Rochester later this month for an event at the Pittsford Community Library, but first, we talk with her about her craft; about the state of journalism, social media, and AI; about the role of libraries; and more. Our guests:

· Susan Orlean, author of “On Animals,” “The Library Book,” and more; and staff writer for the New Yorker

· Jim Byrne, adult services librarian at Pittsford Community Library