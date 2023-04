It's a Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra concert that offers a Latin snap in every piece, with Chabrier, Lalo, Bernstein, and Sierra in the line-up. Rhythm master and Music Director Andreas Delfs will be there, joined by cellist Zlatomir Fung, who is making his debut with the RPO. Both came by to chat with Julia Figueras about the joys and challenges of Lalo's Cello Concerto, late bloomers, and the fabulous cello Zlatomir will be playing,