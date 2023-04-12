Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

First hour: DC Central Kitchen founder Robert Egger on how food can be used as a tool to fight poverty

Second hour: What do young people need when it comes to digital literacy education?

How can food be used as a tool to fight poverty? DC Central Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that provides culinary job training, creates living wage jobs, and delivers food to those who are most in need. Robert Egger was a young nightclub manager when he founded the organization in 1989. His model included picking up waste food and turning it into balanced meals for shelters. His process included training people who were unemployed and faced high barriers to employment for jobs in the culinary arts. It worked, and now Egger speaks across the country about DC Central Kitchen’s work and how it has expanded. What can Rochester learn from that work? Egger is visiting the region to help answer that question, but first, he joins us on Connections. Our guests:



Robert Egger, founder of DC Central Kitchen

Mitch Gruber, chief partnerships and strategy officer for Foodlink, and member of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, “Think before you post!” “Don’t sext!” “Stand up to cyberbullies!” These are common messages adults share with adolescents when it comes to social media and life in the digital world. But the co-authors of a book titled, “Behind Their Screens: What Teens are Facing (and Adults are Missing),” say these messages fall short. So what do young people need when it comes to digital literacy education? Carrie James is a Harvard researcher and one of the co-authors of the book. She’ll give a talk next week at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. This hour, she previews that discussion with us on Connections. Our guests:

