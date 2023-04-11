© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT
paper_recycle.jpg

First hour: Discussing the latest in local and state recycling laws and policies

Second hour: How can native plants save ecosystems and combat climate change?

A new state law could make it easier to recycle in New York. The law removes fees for recycling, making it easier to drop off items at smaller locations, which previous required fees. Whenever we talk recycling on this program, we learn something new. Our guests walk us through the latest regarding what can be recycled and what cannot, and we discuss a new electronics recycling partnership in Irondequoit. Our guests:

  • Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
  • Tina Stephens, education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
  • Adam Shine, president of Sunnking Electronics Recycling

Then in our second hour, how can we save the birds and the bees? A recent report shows that nearly 70 species of birds in the U.S. have lost at least half of their populations in the last 50 years. The North American Bird Conservation Initiative says these “Tipping Point” species are “on track to lose another 50 percent of their populations in the same time frame if conservation efforts do not improve.” This news comes as more than 40 percent of insect species face decline or extinction. So what groups and individuals do to help preserve ecosystems? Experts say native plants could contribute to addressing these issues, while also combatting climate change. We discuss the role of native plants with our guests:

  • Ellen Henry, co-lead of Healthy Yards Monroe County and Color Pittsford Green
  • Noreen Riordan, owner of birdsong landscape design, a native plant design service
  • Ellen Folts, co-owner of Amanda's Native Garden in Dansville
