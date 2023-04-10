Coming up on Connections: Monday, April 10, 2023

First hour: How does history shape our understanding of a mid-sized city like Rochester?

Second hour: Lyle Rubin, author of “Pain Is Weakness Leaving the Body: A Marine's Unbecoming"

How does history shape our understanding of our city and our work in it? That’s the central question of an upcoming conference in Rochester. “Rochester and the Mid-Sized American City in the 21st Century: A Conference and a Conversation” is set for April 21. The first local conference of this theme was in 2002, convened by former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson. The goal was to examine the unique concerns of mid-sized cities, drawing on the expertise of political leaders, academics, urban policy experts, and others. Now, more than 20 years later, we discuss what has changed – and what hasn’t – with our guests:



Michael Brown, associate professor in the Department of History at RIT

Bill Johnson, former Rochester Mayor, and convener of the original “Rochester Conversation on Mid-Sized Cities” conference

Justin Murphy, Democrat and Chronicle reporter, and plenary panelist for the conference

Christine Ridarsky, Rochester City Historian

Then in our second hour, Lyle Rubin is a Marine veteran who says his time in the armed forces utterly changed him. Rubin entered the Marines as part of a so-called 9/11 generation – a believer in the American mission abroad. He exited with transformed views about American empire, war, and masculinity. His book is called “Pain Is Weakness Leaving the Body: A Marine's Unbecoming.” Rubin is our guest for the hour: