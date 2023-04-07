© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, April 7, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 7, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
Mayor Malik Evans speaks during a news conference on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Rochester Museum & Science Center's Strasenburgh Planetarium while a poster promoting the city as a destination for the eclipse viewing is projected on the wall above him.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
Mayor Malik Evans speaks during a news conference on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Rochester Museum & Science Center's Strasenburgh Planetarium while a poster promoting the city as a destination for the eclipse viewing is projected on the wall above him.

First hour: Previewing next year's total solar eclipse

Second hour: What does it mean to be an ethical coffee consumer?

Almost exactly one year from now, Rochester will be buzzing with activities and festivals surrounding a remarkable natural event. A total solar eclipse is set for the afternoon of April 8, 2024. While “totality” will be all of three minutes and 38 seconds, years of planning have already gone into how to mark the event. This hour, we preview what to expect and how you can participate. Our guests:

  • Scott Fybush, WXXI reporter and anchor, and member of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
  • Michael Galban, historic site manager for Ganondagan State Historic Site and the Seneca Art & Culture Center
  • Tyler Nordgren, Ph.D., astronomer, and owner and artist of Space Art Travel Bureau
  • Deb Ross, chair of the Rochester Eclipse Task Force
  • Dan Schneiderman, eclipse partnership coordinator for the Rochester Museum and Science Center

Then in our second hour, what does it mean to be an ethical coffee consumer? We talk with leaders in the local coffee scene about how they source, roast, and sell their coffee., and what you should know as a coffee drinker. Our guests:

  • Tony Colon, co-owner of Fuego Coffee Roasters and owner of Melo Coffee
  • Sapphire Courchaine, operations manager for Rococo Coffee at The Mercantile on Main
  • Rory Van Grol, founder of Ugly Duck Coffee
