Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

First hour: Discussing the implications of former President Trump's indictment

Second hour: NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on reviewing New York nursing homes following the pandemic scandal

Former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a New York City courtroom on Tuesday. Trump is charged with more than 30 felony counts. This marks the first time a former U.S. President has faced criminal charges. We’re joined by University of Rochester political science professor Lawrence Rothenberg to discuss the implications of Trump’s indictment. Our guest:



Lawrence Rothenberg, Ph.D., Corrigan-Minehan Professor of Political Science, and director of the W. Allen Wallis Institute of Political Economy at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, following New York State’s nursing home scandal during the pandemic, what changes have been made? New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is warning that those who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it. His office is launching a fresh review that will determine whether nursing homes are better positioned to care for residents, and whether the state is more transparent with the public. We discuss it with our guests: