© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT
gavel.jpg

First hour: Discussing the implications of former President Trump's indictment

Second hour: NYS Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on reviewing New York nursing homes following the pandemic scandal

Former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a New York City courtroom on Tuesday. Trump is charged with more than 30 felony counts. This marks the first time a former U.S. President has faced criminal charges. We’re joined by University of Rochester political science professor Lawrence Rothenberg to discuss the implications of Trump’s indictment. Our guest:

  • Lawrence Rothenberg, Ph.D., Corrigan-Minehan Professor of Political Science, and director of the W. Allen Wallis Institute of Political Economy at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, following New York State’s nursing home scandal during the pandemic, what changes have been made? New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is warning that those who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it. His office is launching a fresh review that will determine whether nursing homes are better positioned to care for residents, and whether the state is more transparent with the public. We discuss it with our guests:

  • Thomas DiNapoli, New York State Comptroller
  • MaryDel Wypych, chair of the Elder Justice Committee at Metro Justice
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack