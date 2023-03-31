Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 31, 2023

First hour: Should there be a pause in the development of artificial intelligence?

Second hour: Discussing issues impacting the transgender community in 2023

Should the development of artificial intelligence (AI) be put on pause? Elon Musk and a group of more than 1,000 industry and AI experts say a six-month break is needed, citing potential risks to society. We discuss the proposed pause and how best to proceed with AI. What standards and regulations should be considered? Is the current public discourse about AI effective or should it be handled in a different way? Our guests weigh in:



Jeffrey Allan, director of the Institute for Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Society at Nazareth College

Roger Dube, Ph.D., physicist and emeritus professor at RIT

Pengcheng Shi, Ph.D., associate dean for research and scholarship and Ph.D. program director in the Department of Computing and Information Sciences at the Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences at RIT

Then in our second hour, March 31 is International Transgender Day of Visibility. The goal is to honor the transgender community, and to raise awareness of issues affecting transgender people and the discrimination they face. According to Trillium Health, the organization’s Transgender Center of Excellence has seen remarkable growth. The center treated five patients in 2013, and now has more than 1,700. This hour, we discuss a range of subjects with our guests: