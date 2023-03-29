Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

First hour: How new research is unlocking secrets about Beethoven's life

Second hour: Discussing barriers to mental health care in rural areas

Why are still so obsessed with Beethoven? The New York Times reports that a new analysis of Beethoven's hair – yes, his actual hair – has solved some mysteries, while opening new questions about the late composer's life. And yet some of the hair purportedly belonging to Beethoven, clipped from his head after his death, turned out to be from a woman! Our guests discuss the search for answers about one of the most mercurial figures in music and art history. Our guests:



Julia Figueras, music director and midday host for WXXI’s Classical 91.5 FM

Michael Ruhling, senior associate faculty in musicology at the Eastman School of Music, and professor of performing arts at RIT

Theodore Albrecht, professor emeritus of musicology at Kent State University, and award-winning authority on Beethoven and his works

Then in our second hour, more than 100 million Americans live in an area where there’s a shortage of mental health professionals. According to the National Rural Health Association, about two-thirds of those areas are rural. Barriers to care can affect all aspects of daily life, and can lead to physical health challenges. Our guests help us understand the current state of mental health care in rural areas and what can be done to improve it. Our guests: