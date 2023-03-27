Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 27, 2023

First hour: How can City of Rochester residents improve their financial wellness and meet their financial goals?

Second hour: Author Stephen M.R. Covey on how company leaders can adapt to the changing working world

The City of Rochester has recently released a new office aimed at helping residents meet their financial goals. The Office of Financial Empowerment (OFE) builds on previously existing programming, while introducing new educational tools and resources for residents who want to improve their financial wellness and economic mobility. We discuss how it all works with our guests:



Angela Rollins, initiative coordinator for the Office of Financial Empowerment

Elizabeth Ingram, capital access manager for KIVA

Mina Hatami, program manager for Consumer Credit Counseling of Rochester

BuKiyah Binion, owner of Decades Salon and Beauty Bar, KIVA loan recipient, and Business and Asset Development participant

Then in our second hour, what do you think is the most effective way to lead others or manage a company? Author Stephen M.R. Covey argues in his new book that our style of leadership needs to change to better reflect the changing world. Specifically, he says the old, hierarchical model of leadership no longer works. So what does he recommend? He’ll be in Rochester next month for an event with the Rochester Rotary Charitable Foundation, but first, he joins us on Connections to talk about his book, “Trust and Inspire.” Our guest: