Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 24, 2023

First hour: Astrophysicist Adam Frank on the nature of intelligence as it relates to AI

Second hour: Authors of the new picture book, "The Story of Ukraine"

Astrophysicist Adam Frank joins us to discuss the nature of intelligence. Like a lot of people, Frank has been thinking about artificial intelligence (AI), and how we should think about it. He writes, "Early AI researchers hoped to build machines that emulated the human mind. They hoped to build machines that thought like people. That is not what happened." Well talk about this new "AI summer" and what it portends. Our guest:



Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, the authors of a new children’s book hope their work will teach young people about Ukraine, its history, and its people. Authors Olena Kharchenko and Michael Sampson, and illustrator Polina Doroshenko, hope their picture book, “The Story of Ukraine: An Anthem of Glory and Freedom,” will serve as a resource for kids trying to understand Russia’s invasion and what it means for Ukraine. The authors are in Rochester, visiting schools, book stores, and members of the Ukrainian community. They join us to discuss their work on Connections: