Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 23, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 23, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT

First hour: Can music help teens and young adults struggling with mental health challenges?

Second hour: Hope Hall School's Sister Diana Dolce on different learning models

Five years ago, two suicides rocked the world of popular music. First, Chris Cornell died. He was the lead singer of Soundgarden. Two months later, his friend Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, also died. Their deaths added urgency to conversations about mental health, particularly among teenagers and young adults. This weekend, a kind of tribute event will focus on music and suicide prevention. So why are young people self-reporting such poor mental health? How much can music help? Our guests:

  • Greg Best, music producer
  • Kim Best, music therapist
  • Sara Passamonte, executive director of Compeer Rochester
  • Karen Heisig, area director of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Then in our second hour, we sit down with Sister Diana Dolce, executive director of Hope Hall School. We talk to her about Hope Hall’s model, about how teachers can accommodate students’ different learning styles, and what that means in the larger context of education and testing in this country. Our guest:

  • Sister Diana Dolce, founder and executive director of Hope Hall School
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
