Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

First hour: Climate migrants discuss what drew them from the west coast to Western New York

Second hour: Exploring the "reverse Scooby-Doo" theory of tech innovation

The idea that people will move to Western New York because of climate change is not simply a future possibility; turns out, it's already happening. The numbers are small, but could portend a much more significant surge in the future, assuming trends aren't arrested. We meet a group of people who chose the Rochester area after dealing with wildfires and other climate impacts on the west coast. Our guests:



Jasmin Singer, climate migrant from California, Weekend Edition host at WXXI News, author of “The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan” and “Always Too Much and Never Enough,” and co-founder of the podcast, “Our Hen House”

Moore Rhys, climate migrant from California, and assistant director of the Office of the Human Research Protection Program at UCLA

Melissa Ray, climate migrant from Oregon

Nate Salpeter, climate migrants from California, and co-founder of Sweet Farm, a nonprofit animal sanctuary

Then in our second hour, we explore the "reverse Scooby-Doo" theory of tech innovation with its creator, Dave Karpf, a professor at George Washington University. You know how Scooby-Doo villains always complained, "I would have gotten away with it, if not for you meddling kids!"? Well, Karpf writes that many tech innovators WILL, in fact, get away with it if not for us meddling kids. More specifically, Karpf writes that the lay public is often told that technology changes like AI are inevitable, can't be stopped, and will bring a fabulous future if we simply embrace them and roll out the red carpet. But is AI, for example, inevitable? Is there any mechanism for the non-tech world to intervene? We discuss what's coming, and what's possible. Our guests: