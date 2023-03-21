Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

First hour: Discussing California's so-called "bacon law" and what it would mean for farmers and consumers, if enacted

Second hour: Previewing the spring planting season

A so-called “bacon-law” in California could change how farmers and animal product producers raise their animals. In 2018, more than 60 percent of voters approved Proposition 12. The measure establishes regulations for how pigs and other animals are housed and treated. It also prevents meat and eggs produced in other states that don’t follow those restrictions from being sold in California. The measure has made its way to the Supreme Court and is on hold until a decision is released. We discuss Proposition 12, what it covers, and what it would mean for farmers and consumers in California and across the country, if enacted. Our guests:



Mariann Sullivan, adjunct professor of animal law at Cornell Law School, and host of “Animal Law Podcast”

Greg Hartt, co-owner of Stonecrop Farm

Then in our second hour, despite the snow on the ground in some parts of our area, Monday marked the official first day of spring. What do you need to know as we gear up for the planting season? We’re joined by expert farmers and gardeners who answer your questions. Our guests: