On Record with Andreas Delfs and Stephen Hough

Classical 91.5 WXXI-FM | By Julia Figueras
Published March 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director Andreas Delfs (L.) and pianist Stephen Hough (R.)

It's always an event when Stephen Hough comes into town to play with your Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. This time around, he's tackling Brahms' mighty Piano Concerto No. 1. Also on the program: Debussy's sultry Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Schoenberg's mystical and romantic Transfigured Night. Hough and RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs joined Julia Figueras to talk about the search for a new harmonic, pieces without padding, and Hough's new string quartet.

Regional Arts & Life
Julia Figueras
A Strong Memorial baby and Greece Arcadia grad, Julia Figueras is the Music Director and mid-day host for WXXI-FM. She is also the producer and host for the award-winning monthly interview/performance show, Backstage Pass.
