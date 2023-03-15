On Record with Andreas Delfs and Stephen Hough

It's always an event when Stephen Hough comes into town to play with your Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. This time around, he's tackling Brahms' mighty Piano Concerto No. 1. Also on the program: Debussy's sultry Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Schoenberg's mystical and romantic Transfigured Night. Hough and RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs joined Julia Figueras to talk about the search for a new harmonic, pieces without padding, and Hough's new string quartet.