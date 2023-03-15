First Rochester-area Whole Foods opening April 12 on Monroe Avenue in Brighton
Whole Foods Market will open April 12 on Monroe Avenue in Brighton, the company announced Wednesday.
This is one of the most anticipated openings of a local grocery in recent memory. Lawsuits challenging Brighton’s approval of the store and surrounding plaza have kept developers and town officials tied up in court for years. The 50,000-square-foot store also will be Whole Foods' first in the Rochester area.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. Opening day festivities will include giveaways and live entertainment. The first 500 shoppers in line will receive tote bags and scratch-and-win gift cards, the company said in a news release.
The store will feature more than 500 items sourced from central and western New York, a full-service seafood and meat counters, hot food and salad bars, a bakery and more than 200 craft beers including local brewers Swiftwater, Fifth Frame and Strangebird.