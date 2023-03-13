Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 13, 2023

First hour: Avi Israel on the overdose epidemic and his family's story

Second hour: Discussing comedy, free speech, and the legacy of comedian Lenny Bruce

After a tragic loss, a Buffalo-based father has made it his mission to “save the Michaels of the world.” Avi Israel’s son Michael took his own life when he was unable to access treatment for an addiction to opioids. Since Michael’s passing, Israel founded a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for people who struggle to find resources and treatment for addiction. He joins us this hour to share his family’s story. Our guest:



Avi Israel, founder, president, and CEO of Save the Michaels of the World

Then in our second hour, a new production at the JCC CenterStage tells the story of comedian Lenny Bruce. Considered both groundbreaking and controversial, Bruce was known for comedy that pushed boundaries; he was charged numerous times with obscenity, going all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court. This hour, we preview the performance and discuss comedy, free speech, and where the line should be drawn – if at all. Our guests: