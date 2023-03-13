© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 13, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 13, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT
Avi Israel speaks to reporters after new legislation was signed to fight opioid epidemic.
Chris Caya WBFO News
/
Avi Israel speaks to reporters after new legislation was signed to fight opioid epidemic.

First hour: Avi Israel on the overdose epidemic and his family's story

Second hour: Discussing comedy, free speech, and the legacy of comedian Lenny Bruce

After a tragic loss, a Buffalo-based father has made it his mission to “save the Michaels of the world.” Avi Israel’s son Michael took his own life when he was unable to access treatment for an addiction to opioids. Since Michael’s passing, Israel founded a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for people who struggle to find resources and treatment for addiction. He joins us this hour to share his family’s story. Our guest:

  • Avi Israel, founder, president, and CEO of Save the Michaels of the World

Then in our second hour, a new production at the JCC CenterStage tells the story of comedian Lenny Bruce. Considered both groundbreaking and controversial, Bruce was known for comedy that pushed boundaries; he was charged numerous times with obscenity, going all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court. This hour, we preview the performance and discuss comedy, free speech, and where the line should be drawn – if at all. Our guests:

  • Ronnie Marmo, star of “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce”
  • Todd Youngman, stand-up comedian
  • Joe Mantagna, director of “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce”
  • Ron Collins, retired law professor, co-author of “The Trials of Lenny Bruce,” and attorney who worked to secure a posthumous pardon for Lenny Bruce in 2003
  • Bob Corn-Revere, First Amendment specialist, partner at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP in Washington, D.C., and attorney who worked to secure a posthumous pardon for Lenny Bruce in 2003
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack