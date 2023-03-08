© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 8, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST
A hand hovers over a computer keyboard.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

First hour: How might artificial intelligence make life better?

Second hour: Local Republicans on the future of their party at the national level

Will artificial intelligence, or AI, bring a bounty of improvements to our world? Lately there's been a lot of discussion about the potential negative impact of AI in the future. Evan is an admitted AI curmudgeon. This hour is a kind of intervention. Can some of AI's biggest fans convince Evan to embrace the AI future? How will it make life better? We find out with our guests:

  • Jeff Knauss, entrepreneur, angel investor, and restauranteur
  • Aaron Gordon, founder and CEO of Optic Sky Productions, and co-founder and COO of Synapse Virtual Production

Then in our second hour, the Conservative Political Action Conference just wrapped up, with some of the leading Republican presidential contenders taking the stage. Donald Trump failed to fill the room, but other, younger leaders attracted attention. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley wants to become the United States' first female president. Our guests take stock of their party and the future of its leadership:

  • David Dunning, chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee
  • Aaron Baker, vice chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee
  • Mark Assini, Republican candidate for Monroe County Executive, and former Gates Town Supervisor
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack