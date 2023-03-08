Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

First hour: How might artificial intelligence make life better?

Second hour: Local Republicans on the future of their party at the national level

Will artificial intelligence, or AI, bring a bounty of improvements to our world? Lately there's been a lot of discussion about the potential negative impact of AI in the future. Evan is an admitted AI curmudgeon. This hour is a kind of intervention. Can some of AI's biggest fans convince Evan to embrace the AI future? How will it make life better? We find out with our guests:



Jeff Knauss, entrepreneur, angel investor, and restauranteur

Aaron Gordon, founder and CEO of Optic Sky Productions, and co-founder and COO of Synapse Virtual Production

Then in our second hour, the Conservative Political Action Conference just wrapped up, with some of the leading Republican presidential contenders taking the stage. Donald Trump failed to fill the room, but other, younger leaders attracted attention. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley wants to become the United States' first female president. Our guests take stock of their party and the future of its leadership: