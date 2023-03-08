Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 9, 2023

First hour: How local youth sports groups are making team sports more accessible to all kids

Second hour: Discussing the state of minority- and women-owned businesses in Monroe County

Youth sports participation continues to decline since peaking in the 1990s. Only 38 percent of kids age 6 to 12 played team sports in the most recent survey, compared with 45 percent a decade prior. But groups like Southside Little League in the City of Rochester are working to bring more kids in. They see value in structure and experience for children – particularly for kids who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. We discuss their efforts. Our guests:



Roger Janezic, president of Southside Little League

Bruce Conrow, president of Eastside Little League

Paul Conrow, board member for Eastside Little League, and principal advocate for the Rochester Baseball Coalition

Then in our second hour, when you think about the organizations and companies from which you or your workplace or school make purchases, how many of those vendors are minority or women-owned? According to the National Minority Supplier Development Council, “minorities represent 34 percent of the population of the United States, but minority businesses represent only 21 percent of total businesses…and three percent of total corporate purchases.” A local summit recently addressed minority and women-owned business development in the county and how to support them. Our guests share what they learned: