Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Megan Mack
Published March 8, 2023
First hour: How local youth sports groups are making team sports more accessible to all kids

Second hour: Discussing the state of minority- and women-owned businesses in Monroe County

Youth sports participation continues to decline since peaking in the 1990s. Only 38 percent of kids age 6 to 12 played team sports in the most recent survey, compared with 45 percent a decade prior. But groups like Southside Little League in the City of Rochester are working to bring more kids in. They see value in structure and experience for children – particularly for kids who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. We discuss their efforts. Our guests:

  • Roger Janezic, president of Southside Little League
  • Bruce Conrow, president of Eastside Little League
  • Paul Conrow, board member for Eastside Little League, and principal advocate for the Rochester Baseball Coalition

Then in our second hour, when you think about the organizations and companies from which you or your workplace or school make purchases, how many of those vendors are minority or women-owned? According to the National Minority Supplier Development Council, “minorities represent 34 percent of the population of the United States, but minority businesses represent only 21 percent of total businesses…and three percent of total corporate purchases.” A local summit recently addressed minority and women-owned business development in the county and how to support them. Our guests share what they learned:

  • Yi-Li van den Berg, director of supplier diversity at the University of Rochester
  • Knofi McClary, vice president of Upstate Interiors
  • Matthew Burrell, utilization manager of the Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises program at Monroe County
  • Mario Roque, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Facilities and Services Department at the University of Rochester
  • Stephanie Armstrong, founder and managing partner at All Pro Marketing
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
