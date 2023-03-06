Coming up on Connections: Monday, March 6, 2023

First hour: What's next after the Inner Loop?

Second hour: What is the value of building a gender queer ministry?

What’s next after the Inner Loop? That question is the focus of the next Reshaping Rochester conversation at the Community Design Center Rochester. Norman Garrick is a professor of civil engineering at the University of Connecticut who has been studying the inner loop for years. We talk to him about the project and the future of urban design in Rochester. Our guests:



Norman Garrick, Ph.D., professor of civil engineering at the University of Connecticut, former member of the national board of the Congress for the New Urbanism (CNU), co-chair of CNU’s Transportation Task Force, and a CNU fellow

Karen Nozik, executive director of the Community Design Center Rochester

Then in our second hour, a local minister will give a lecture at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School this week on the value of building a gender queer ministry. The subject of gender has become hotly politicized in recent months. We hear how the divinity school sees this issue in our community. Our guests: