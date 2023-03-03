Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 3, 2023

First hour: Is now a good time to open a restaurant?

Second hour: Special rebroadcast — Author Paul Vick on his book, "Where the Cotton Grows"

Is now a good time to open a restaurant in the Rochester region? We talk with a new business owner about the state of the scene. We also hear from established restaurant owners who have weathered the past few years. Our guests:



Kayla Sandoval, owner of Biscotti Brewers

Barbara Glassman, interim president of the Commissary

Ronnie McClive, owner of Petit Poutinerie and the Poutine Truck

Kelly Metras, owner of Salena's, and chapter president of the New York State Restaurant Association

We have a special rebroadcast this hour. Longtime Rochester resident Paul Vick holds a tragic distinction: for many years, he was the youngest sole survivor of a commercial plane crash in world history. Vick was not even two years old when he survived the crash in a rural part of China in the 1940s. His parents, who were serving a missionaries, died as a result, as did his older brother. He was rescued by farmers and was eventually brought to live with family in Rochester. Vick joins us to talk about his book, “Where the Cotton Grows,” which details not only the crash, but a life of service that followed. Our guest: