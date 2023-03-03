© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 3, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST
tip_in_restaurant_by_cali2okie__april__via_flickr.jpg

First hour: Is now a good time to open a restaurant?

Second hour: Special rebroadcast — Author Paul Vick on his book, "Where the Cotton Grows"

Is now a good time to open a restaurant in the Rochester region? We talk with a new business owner about the state of the scene. We also hear from established restaurant owners who have weathered the past few years. Our guests:

  • Kayla Sandoval, owner of Biscotti Brewers
  • Barbara Glassman, interim president of the Commissary
  • Ronnie McClive, owner of Petit Poutinerie and the Poutine Truck
  • Kelly Metras, owner of Salena's, and chapter president of the New York State Restaurant Association

We have a special rebroadcast this hour. Longtime Rochester resident Paul Vick holds a tragic distinction: for many years, he was the youngest sole survivor of a commercial plane crash in world history. Vick was not even two years old when he survived the crash in a rural part of China in the 1940s. His parents, who were serving a missionaries, died as a result, as did his older brother. He was rescued by farmers and was eventually brought to live with family in Rochester. Vick joins us to talk about his book, “Where the Cotton Grows,” which details not only the crash, but a life of service that followed. Our guest:

  • Paul Vick, author of “Where the Cotton Grows”
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
