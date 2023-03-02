Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 2, 2023

First hour: How to address the looming teacher shortage

Second hour: Discussing the rise of religious nationalism

New York State has a looming teacher shortage. That’s according to groups like the New York State Union of Teachers (NYSUT). According to NYSUT data, the state will need 180,000 new teachers in the next ten years, with big city and rural districts reporting severe shortages in many subject areas. What does the situation look like at the local level? And how can districts recruit and retain qualified teachers? Our guests this hour discuss those questions and more:



Adrienne Loftus, coordinator for the Teacher Immersion Fellows (TIF) Program at Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES

Ned Dale, assistant superintendent for human resources in the Hilton Central School District

Cedrick-Michael Simmons, director of equity for the Greece Central School District, and Ph.D. candidate

Then in our second hour, investigative reporter Katherine Stewart joins us to discuss her book on the rise of religious nationalism. She talks about the concept of “spiritual warfare,” as well as the definition of religious nationalism. She’s coming to Rochester for an event later this month. This hour, she’s joined by fellow panelists for that event. Our guests: